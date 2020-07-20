Sections
Home / Football / Vacation over: Bayern Munich begin Champions League preparations

Vacation over: Bayern Munich begin Champions League preparations

Bayern must first host Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Aug. 8. The game was postponed from March 18 due to the coronavirus. Bayern leads 3-0 from the first leg in London.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 16:25 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

Soccer Football - Bayern Munich Training - Saebener Strasse, Munich, Germany - July 15, 2020 Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule during training REUTERS/Andreas Gebert (REUTERS)

Bayern Munich’s short vacation is over. Hansi Flick’s team got back to work Monday to prepare for the postponed Champions League after 13 days off. Bayern has already won the Bundesliga and German Cup and is bidding to repeat its 2013 treble-winning season. The Champions League is set to conclude in Lisbon between Aug. 12-23.

Bayern must first host Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Aug. 8. The game was postponed from March 18 due to the coronavirus. Bayern leads 3-0 from the first leg in London.

After undergoing tests for the virus on Monday, Bayern’s players will start with online training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, before work in small groups begins Thursday. Team training is due to start Sunday.

New signings Leroy Sané (from Manchester City), Tanguy Nianzou (Paris Saint-Germain) and Alexander Nübel (Schalke) will train with their new teammates for the first time, though they are not eligible for the outstanding games in the Champions League.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amir makes himself available to replace Rauf in Pak T20 squad in England
Jul 20, 2020 16:20 IST
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Class 12 results will not be declared today, says official
Jul 20, 2020 16:20 IST
‘Will see if political social distancing is done’: Sanjay Raut on Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan
Jul 20, 2020 16:17 IST
Milind shifts to Lonavala, makes a strong pitch t stay positive
Jul 20, 2020 16:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.