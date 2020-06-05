Sections
Valencia player says Champions League match against Atalanta may have spread virus

The club said at the time that about 35% of people in the team had the virus. Experts say the first leg on Feb. 19 in Milan was one of the biggest reasons why the virus was so deadly in Atalanta’s home city of Bergamo.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 12:08 IST

By Associated Press, Madrid

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini. (REUTERS)

Valencia striker Rodrigo says the return match against Atalanta in the Champions League “perhaps shouldn’t have been played” because of the coronavirus outbreak. Rodrigo’s comments to Spanish television channel TVE come after the top health official in the Valencia region said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini “lacked responsibility” for traveling to Spain with symptoms of the virus. He recently told Italian media he felt sick the day before the March 10 match in Valencia.

Rodrigo says “this is in the past now ... but it’s true that after the tests began many players tested positive” in the Valencia squad. The club said at the time that about 35% of people in the team had the virus. Experts say the first leg on Feb. 19 in Milan was one of the biggest reasons why the virus was so deadly in Atalanta’s home city of Bergamo. The match has been dubbed “Game Zero” by Italian media.

