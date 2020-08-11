Valencia report two COVID-19 positives

Sections
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 14:57 IST

By Reuters, Valencia

File image of Valencia. (AP)

La Liga side Valencia have announced that two members of their squad and coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after returning to pre-season training. The club’s statement said the two individuals, who were not named, were isolating at home and that the rest of the squad would continue to follow a strict protocol.

Valencia were heavily affected by the virus when it first emerged in Spain earlier this year, with the club reporting in March that over one third of the squad and staff had been infected.

Spain, one of the worst affected countries in the world by the virus, is continuing to experience a steady rise in infections cases and on Monday overtook Britain as the country with the most infections in Western Europe.

The infections at Valencia come two days after Atletico Madrid players Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko tested positive for the virus, meaning they will miss the team’s Champions League quarter-final against RB Leipzig on Thursday.



