Vardy’s penalty gives Leicester 1-0 win over Wolves in EPL

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:50 IST

By Associated Press, LEICESTER England

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts after missing a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP)

Jamie Vardy’s penalty gave Leicester a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton on Sunday to extend the team’s strong start to the Premier League season.

With a third straight win, Leicester went top but could be overtaken if Liverpool win at Manchester City later Sunday.

The winner came from a moment of controversy after Max Kilman handled Dennis Praet’s ball into the box. Referee Anthony Taylor initially remained unmoved but after checking his monitor awarded the penalty and Vardy beat Rui Patricio from the spot in the 15th minute.

Wolves argued the ball came at Kilman too quickly but the appeals were ignored.



Vardy wasted a chance to double the lead from another penalty before halftime.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s bad touch allowed James Justin to steal in and he was brought down in the area by the defender.

But Vardy’s penalty was blocked by Patricio’s diving save with the rebound hitting the striker and dropping wide.

