Veteran forward Salomon Kalou joins Brazil’s Botafogo

The former Chelsea player, who will turn 35 next month, made the announcement in a video posted Thursday by the Rio de Janeiro-based club on its social media channels.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:34 IST

By Press Trust of India, Sao Paulo

Hertha Berlin's goal scorer Salomon Kalou celebrates his goal v Borussia Moenchengladbach. (REUTERS)

Former Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou has joined Brazilian club Botafogo after leaving Hertha Berlin in Germany.

Kalou was suspended by Hertha Berlin in May after almost six years at the club because of a video he posted of himself violating social distancing rules during the pandemic, shaking hands with teammates and interrupting a medical checkup of another player.

Brazilian media said his contract with Botafogo runs through the end of 2021.



Kalou played for Chelsea between 2006-12 and represented the Ivory Coast at two World Cups. He also helped his country win the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Botafogo also recently signed another veteran, 33-year-old Japanese midfielder Keisuke Honda.

Botafogo is among the top clubs in Rio, but has finished near the bottom of the Brazilian league standings. The Brazilian championship is scheduled to begin on Aug. 9 after a three-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

