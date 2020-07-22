Sections
Home / Football / Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0, out of Premier League relegation zone

Aston Villa beat Arsenal 1-0, out of Premier League relegation zone

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will need to win the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Aug. 1 to secure a place in the Europa League next season, and could yet finish as low as 10th place in the Premier League.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 06:17 IST

By Associated Press, BIRMINGHAM

Aston Villa's goalkeeper Pepe Reina, right, punches the ball clear of the goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Arsenal at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Shaun Botterill,Pool) (AP)

Aston Villa climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone with one match to play after beating Arsenal 1-0 on Tuesday. Trezeguet netted the winning goal in the 27th minute as Villa moved above Watford on goal difference and out of the bottom three for the first time since February. It set up a dramatic finale on Sunday, with Villa, Watford and Bournemouth locked in a three-way fight against the drop.

Villa and Watford are three points ahead of Bournemouth, with all three teams facing away games in the last round.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will need to win the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Aug. 1 to secure a place in the Europa League next season, and could yet finish as low as 10th place in the Premier League.

The visitors hit the post through Eddie Nketiah in the 77th minute but never reached the heights they hit in beating Liverpool, in the league, and Manchester City, in the FA Cup semifinals, in their previous games.



A plane towing the message “Back Arteta Kroenke Out” — a reference to Stan Kroenke, the Arsenal owner — flew above Villa Park at the start of the match and served as a reminder of the anger felt by some fans, with the Gunners facing a fourth season outside the Champions League.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh dies of Covid-19
Jul 22, 2020 06:48 IST
Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia on why Tinder can’t compete with her
Jul 22, 2020 06:46 IST
LIVE: With 915 new Covid-19 fatalities, Mexico death toll passes 40,000
Jul 22, 2020 06:58 IST
Exclusive: ‘Gavaskar said, son, sit in the balcony & watch me score a 100’
Jul 22, 2020 06:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.