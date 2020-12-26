Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Villa beats Palace 3-0 in EPL despite Mings’ sending-off

Villa beats Palace 3-0 in EPL despite Mings’ sending-off

Mings was shown a second yellow card in the 45th minute for blocking Wilfried Zaha, with whom the defender had clashed to pick up his first booking.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 23:40 IST

By Associated Press, AP

John McGinn of Aston Villa and Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace interact. (Getty Images)

Aston Villa belied the sending-off of Tyrone Mings to beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, with striker Ollie Watkins playing a part in all of the goals. Mings was shown a second yellow card in the 45th minute for blocking Wilfried Zaha, with whom the defender had clashed to pick up his first booking.

Villa was leading 1-0 at that point, with Bertrand Traore scoring from a rebound in the fifth minute after Watkins had a shot saved. Instead of sitting back and protecting its lead, Villa kept pushing forward in the second half and Kortney Hause made it 2-0 in the 66th by nodding the ball over the line from close range after Watkins had headed against the crossbar.

Anwar El Ghazi completed victory with a brilliant third in the 76th, smashing home an angled shot off the post after being teed up by the selfless Watkins. It was another heavy loss for Palace, which was thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool last weekend. Villa climbed to sixth place and has played a game fewer than most teams.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress to firm up poll plan in January
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
China sends CPC leader to Kathmandu to stop split in Nepal Communist Party
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Women have right to live on own terms: Allahabad high court
by Richa Banka
Kumaraswamy bats for farm legislation, Deve Gowda criticises Congress
by Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Protests keep up against Israeli PM as new election looms
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
China sends CPC leader to Kathmandu to stop split in Nepal Communist Party
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Baloch activist’s death sparks protests; HRW calls for probe
by Agencies
More nations report new Covid-19 strain
by Agencies
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.