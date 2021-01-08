Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Villa-Liverpool cup game to go ahead despite virus outbreak

Villa-Liverpool cup game to go ahead despite virus outbreak

The third-round game was in doubt after Villa reported “a large number” of players and staff returned positive tests following routine testing on Monday. There were more positive tests following checks on Thursday.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:41 IST

By Associated Press, BIRMINGHAM

FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 file photo shows a general view of a social distancing message on display outside the Villa Park stadium, home of Aston Villa, in Birmingham, England. (AP)

Aston Villa’s FA Cup match against Liverpool will go ahead on Friday despite a coronavirus outbreak that has led to the club’s training ground being closed. The third-round game was in doubt after Villa reported “a large number” of players and staff returned positive tests following routine testing on Monday. There were more positive tests following checks on Thursday.

After another round of testing for COVID-19, Villa confirmed that the game will be played.

Villa’s team for the game against Liverpool at Villa Park is set to be filled with players from the under-18s and under-23s squads.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi gets 15 years in prison
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Karnataka: 6.3 lakh health workers in line for Covid-19 vaccine; 13.9 lakh vials arriving
by Venkatesha Babu
LIVE: Ninth round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions on Jan 15
by hindustantimes.com
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Police freeze multiple bank accounts of Challani
by Shalaka Shinde
10 constables suspended in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar for alleged involvement in illegal activities
by Mohan Rajput
Here’s why Amsterdam wants to restrict tourists from its marijuana shops
by Bloomberg | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Greater leeway in I-League to change players
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.