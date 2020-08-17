Sections
Home / Football / Vincent Kompany retires as a player, becomes head coach of Anderlecht

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:05 IST

By Press Trust of India, Brussels

Vincent Kompany applauds fans after the match. (Action Images via Reuters)

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany ended his 17-year playing career on Monday to focus on being head coach of Belgian team Anderlecht.

The 34-year-old Kompany left City to join Anderlecht, his first professional club, in a player-manager role in May last year.

“I want to fully commit to my role as a coach and need 100% of my time and focus for it,” said Kompany, who has agreed to a four-year deal as coach. “That’s why I’m quitting as a football player.” Kompany’s first match in charge will be against Mouscron on Sunday. The Belgian league is two rounds into its new season.

Kompany started his playing career at Anderlecht in 2003, joined German team Hamburg in 2006 before moving to City two years later. He won four Premier League titles with City.



