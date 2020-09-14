Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Virus cases oust soccer team from Asian Champions League

Virus cases oust soccer team from Asian Champions League

United Arab Emirates soccer club Al Wahda had its results wiped from the Asian Champions League on Monday.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 21:55 IST

By Associated Press, Kuala Lumpur

Al Wahda players pose for a photograph prior to the AFC Champions league round of 16 second leg football match. (Getty Images)

After several players tested positive for Covid-19, United Arab Emirates soccer club Al Wahda had its results wiped from the Asian Champions League on Monday.

The club was judged to have withdrawn from the competition when it failed to travel to Qatar to resume games in a tournament bubble, the Asian Football Confederation ruled.

Al Wahda’s players were quarantined in the UAE and unable to travel to Doha as required four days ahead of its first game which was scheduled for Monday.

“Al Wahda and the (UAE soccer federation) requested the matches be postponed,” the Asian governing body said. “However, because the preparations were advanced and other teams had arrived, this was not possible.”



With Al Wahda removed, its three group-stage opponents will continue playing games that were paused since February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Qatar is hosting the western half of the 2020 Asian Champions League to produce a finalist by October 3. The eastern half of the competition resumes in October including teams from Australia, China, Japan and South Korea.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s envoy cheers Jaishankar-Wang roadmap, then blames India for tension
Sep 14, 2020 21:53 IST
Rhea names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and designer Simone Khambatta: NCB
Sep 14, 2020 21:17 IST
Won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024: Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla
Sep 14, 2020 19:29 IST
25 Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MPs test Covid-19 positive: Here’s a list
Sep 14, 2020 20:22 IST

latest news

Ludhiana: Senior deputy mayor pulls up officials over defunct water coolers in MC headquarters
Sep 14, 2020 22:19 IST
Environment ministry allows virtual public hearings, email submissions on hold since March
Sep 14, 2020 22:15 IST
Parents protest against private school, demand fee waiver
Sep 14, 2020 22:13 IST
Ludhiana: Patwari held on graft charge
Sep 14, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.