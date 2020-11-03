Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Wales manager and former Manchester United great Ryan Giggs denies assault allegations

Wales manager and former Manchester United great Ryan Giggs denies assault allegations

The Sun reported that police were called to the former Manchester United winger’s home on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:09 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Wales manager Ryan Giggs reacts. (REUTERS)

Wales manager Ryan Giggs denied allegations of assault on Tuesday after British media reported he had been arrested following a disturbance at his home.

“Mr. Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him,” representatives of the 46-year-old said.

“He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations.”

The Sun reported that police were called to the former Manchester United winger’s home on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.



The paper quoted Greater Manchester Police as saying: “Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

He was released on bail pending enquiries, the paper said.

The Welsh football association (FAW) noted the allegations against Giggs.

“The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs,” it said in a statement.

“The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.”

Wales were due to name their squad on Tuesday for November matches against the United States, Ireland and Finland but have postponed it, reports said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
China reject report of its seizure of Nepalese territory
Nov 03, 2020 15:51 IST
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Nov 03, 2020 13:26 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BSF official dies of heart attack at polling booth
Nov 03, 2020 16:16 IST
Haridwar temples, shrines to don saffron look for Mahakumbh 2021
Nov 03, 2020 16:18 IST
Madhuri Dixit remembers her first death scene as Parinda turns 31
Nov 03, 2020 16:14 IST
Punevotes.org gives Bapat an ‘A’ for voicing grievances, but ground performance “missing”
Nov 03, 2020 16:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.