Wasn’t the right time: Xavi on turning down Barcelona job in January

Former Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez has revealed the reason why he turned down the head coach job at his former club FC Barcelona. Speaking to former teammate Samuel Eto’o during an Instagram live session, Xavi stated he felt it wasn’t the right time for him to take over at such a big club so early in his managerial career. Barcelona had gotten in touch with Xavi in January to replace Ernesto Valverde but citing lack of experience, Xavi turned down the job in favour of staying at Al-Saad in Qatar.

Then Real Betis manager Quique Setien was named as Barcelona boss after Xavi passed on the chance to return to his boyhood club. “In January the time was not right,” Xavi told Eto’o as per Daily Mail. “I had conversations with (Eric) Abidal and (Oscar) Grau and an important proposal, but it was not the time.

“I need a little more experience. Training for Barca is my dream and I would like someday day to manage them. I have said that many times,” he added.

Xavi is one of the most decorated players in the history of the game, winning multiple team and personal honours on the international arena as well as club level.

At Barcelona, Xavi won eight LaLiga titles, three Copa Del Reys and four Champions League trophies. He is also a one time World Cup (2010) winner and two-time European Champion (2008, 2012) with his national team Spain.