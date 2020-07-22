Sections
Home / Football / Watford relegation fears mount after thrashing by Manchester City

Watford relegation fears mount after thrashing by Manchester City

Starting the day three points above 19th-placed Bournemouth and 18th-placed Aston Villa, Watford held firm for half an hour before Sterling’s sensational strike gave City the lead.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 06:28 IST

By Reuters, Watford

Watford's Roberto Pereyra in action with Manchester City's Phil Foden. (Pool via REUTERS)

Watford lurched closer to relegation from the Premier League after a 4-0 hammering at home by a merciless Manchester City on Tuesday for whom an inspired Raheem Sterling scored twice. Two days after sacking manager Nigel Pearson, Watford were torn apart by Pep Guardiola’s side, who also beat them 8-0 in the league in September and 6-0 in last year’s FA Cup final.

Starting the day three points above 19th-placed Bournemouth and 18th-placed Aston Villa, Watford held firm for half an hour before Sterling’s sensational strike gave City the lead.

Sterling doubled the lead for second-placed City before halftime, tucking home a rebound after his penalty was saved by Ben Foster, and City went hunting for more after the break.

Phil Foden made it 3-0 in the 63rd minute before Aymeric Laporte headed in City’s fourth four minutes later.



Watford escaped further punishment but the heavy defeat has wiped out the goal difference advantage they held over Villa, who were in action against Arsenal later, and Bournemouth.

Bournemouth would have been relegated had Watford managed a point but the relegation battle will now go to the last day of the season on Sunday with two from three to join Norwich City.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh dies of Covid-19
Jul 22, 2020 06:48 IST
Indian Matchmaking host Sima Taparia on why Tinder can’t compete with her
Jul 22, 2020 06:46 IST
LIVE: With 915 new Covid-19 fatalities, Mexico death toll passes 40,000
Jul 22, 2020 06:58 IST
Exclusive: ‘Gavaskar said, son, sit in the balcony & watch me score a 100’
Jul 22, 2020 06:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.