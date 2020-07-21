Sections
Watford skipper Troy Deeney denies report of half-time fight

Manager Nigel Pearson was sacked after the defeat, which left them three points above the relegation zone.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 08:41 IST

By Reuters, Watford

Watford's Troy Deeney celebrates scoring their first goal. (Pool via REUTERS)

Watford captain Troy Deeney has dismissed reports a fight broke out in the dressing room during Friday’s 3-1 defeat by West Ham United . Manager Nigel Pearson was sacked after the defeat, which left them three points above the relegation zone. “I just want to put out there, there was no fight at half time,” Deeney, 32, told broadcaster beIN SPORTS.

“It’s 2020. We don’t do that anymore. You know, certainly with all the cameras and everything, you’d certainly see a lot more if that was the case.

“The gaffer didn’t put his hands on anybody. He was just frustrated and had a firm talking to, so no one was fighting, no one was punched, no one was even tickled. I don’t know, whatever way there was: no hands thrown, let’s just put it that way.”

Deeney said the timing of Pearson’s dismissal caught him off guard.



“It’s strange obviously, we didn’t see it coming. I think you get to a point in football where you’re not surprised anymore but I would say that this one certainly, you know, took me back a bit,” Deeney said.

Interim boss Hayden Mullins will take charge of the side for their final two games against Manchester City and Arsenal.

