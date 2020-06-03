We are ONE: Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins protests over Floyd’s death

Sections
Updated: Jun 03, 2020 14:59 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Milan

Milan's soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is seen on site while Swedish league team Hammarby IF train at Arsta IP in Stockholm, Sweden April 13, 2020. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/Files (via REUTERS)

Sweden star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has added his voice on social media to the growing protests over the death of George Floyd. Star striker Ibrahimovic shared a video on his Instagram page and wrote: “We are ONE.” George Floyd’s death has caused a nationwide protest in the US. Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

Sports superstars have shown support to the protests on social media with a ‘blackout’ -- uploading a black image alongside a message of support.

The entire Liverpool squad took a knee at the centre circle at Anfield, in a picture shared by ‘The Reds’ on their Twitter handle.

Footballers around the world are taking a stand and voicing their anger following the death of Floyd. The movement has picked up pace with the coming together of such high-profile individuals.



Major League Soccer (MLS) footballer Nedum Onuoha said he does not feel “100% safe” in the USA and has distrust towards police.

I am always very wary of how I behave and how it could be viewed by people who have power,” Onuoha, 33, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“For me personally, overall I don’t like to say it but I have a fear and distrust towards police.”

Meanwhile, A.C. Milan recently announced that Ibrahimovic hasn’t sustained the initially-feared Achilles injury but confirmed that he did injure his calf muscle during a training session.

