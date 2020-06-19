Sections
Home / Football / We’d rather have played Wolves after their Europa trip: West Ham boss Moyes

We’d rather have played Wolves after their Europa trip: West Ham boss Moyes

Seventh-placed Wolves were set to play West Ham before the Premier League season was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:03 IST

By Reuters,

West Ham United manager David Moyes (Getty Images)

West Ham United manager David Moyes says they would have preferred to play Wolverhampton Wanderers immediately after Nuno Espirito Santo’s team had returned from their Europa League trip to Greece to gain the upper hand in the Premier League clash.

Seventh-placed Wolves held Olympiakos Piraeus to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Europa League last 16 on March 12 and were set to play West Ham three days later before the Premier League season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They’ve done remarkably well, but we’d have rather played them after they’d been to Greece and it would probably have been a better situation for us,” Moyes told reporters in a virtual news conference ahead of Saturday’s match. “Ultimately, you have to play every team twice. We have a lot to play for, we’re at home and we have to focus on what we need to do at West Ham.”

West Ham have won only twice in 10 games since David Moyes replaced Manuel Pellegrini at the helm and sit two places above the relegation zone. However, the Scotsman said he was encouraged by the players performances since he took charge in December.



“We felt we were gaining momentum. I only came in at Christmas, so it was difficult to get into the players on the training pitch,” Moyes said. “We’ve had the chance to work with them and I believe the players have more to show on the pitch and I hope they will do so.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Big Three’ rivalry great promotion for sport, says Novak Djokovic
Jun 19, 2020 22:12 IST
Panvel records highest single day spike with 65 new cases
Jun 19, 2020 22:12 IST
A depleted Telangana Congress may see another MLA move to TRS
Jun 19, 2020 22:07 IST
JMM’s Shibu Soren and BJP’s Deepak Prakash win Rajya Sabha polls from Jharkhand
Jun 19, 2020 22:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.