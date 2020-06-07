Bundesliga: Werder’s survival hopes dented in 1-0 loss to Wolfsburg

Sections
They were heading for a largely uneventful 0-0 draw in torrential rain before the 82nd minute, when Wolfsburg’s substitute winger Felix Klaus curled in a cross from the right and Wout Weghorst met it with a bouncing header into the Werder goal.

Wolfsburg took a step toward the Europa League and Werder Bremen moved closer to a historic relegation from the Bundesliga as Wolfsburg won their meeting 1-0 on Sunday. Both teams’ players kneeled around the center circle before the start in an anti-racism gesture following the protests across the United States.

The result leaves Werder, last a German champion in 2009, in 17th place and facing relegation. That would mean only its second season outside the top division since the Bundesliga was founded.

Werder hasn’t won at home in the league since Sept. 1. It is six points off safety and three off Fortuna Düsseldorf in the relegation playoff spot. Wolfsburg climbs above Hoffenheim into sixth place and a Europa League spot.



