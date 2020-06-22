Sections
Home / Football / West Ham must create more chances in battle for survival: David Moyes

West Ham must create more chances in battle for survival: David Moyes

Only goal difference separates 17th-placed West Ham from the bottom three after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:40 IST

By Reuters,

West Ham United manager David Moyes. (Getty Images)

West Ham United manager David Moyes says his players must create more goalscoring opportunities to ease Premier League relegation fears as they prepare to visit local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

Only goal difference separates 17th-placed West Ham from the bottom three after Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers. West Ham’s first attempt on target did not arrive until the 49th minute, when defender Jeremy Ngakia tested Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio from distance, giving Moyes a cause for concern heading into the remaining eight matches of the season.

“We were all disappointed but we got it out of our systems on Sunday,” Moyes, whose side have collected just one win in their last 10 league matches, told a news conference on Monday. “One of the problems we had was creating chances but that was down to the opponents as well. We’ve been here before, but we have winnable games. We want to win the next game which we’ll try to do. We think we will be fine, but we have to show that.”

West Ham secured a 1-0 victory during their last trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Moyes wants his players to produce a “similar show”. Jose Mourinho’s Spurs have been bolstered by the return of by the return of players such as Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min. Dele Alli is also available after missing Spurs’ 1-1 draw against Manchester United through suspension.



“Sometimes you get grounds that work for you and let’s hope this becomes a lucky ground for us,” Moyes said. “We’ve both got different managers, they’ve got a very good team, but we’ve seen a lot of away wins so far, so let’s hope we can do that.”

