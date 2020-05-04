Sections
Home / Football / Will be painful if Liverpool can’t win title now: Divock Origi

Will be painful if Liverpool can’t win title now: Divock Origi

The Belgian, however, agreed that safety of players and fans is the most important thing in these unprecedented times and there are things in life which just cannot be controlled.

Updated: May 04, 2020 20:30 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring their first goal with Virgil van Dijk and team mates. (REUTERS)

Liverpool striker Divock Origi said it will be painful if they don’t win the Premier League title despite being 25 points ahead at the top when the season was stopped abruptly in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The Belgian, however, agreed that safety of players and fans is the most important thing in these unprecedented times and there are things in life which just cannot be controlled.

“It would be painful if we can’t get that title now. But there are things in life you cannot control. Safety is the most important thing now,” Origi told Het Laatste Nieuws as per Daily Mail.

The Reds were on course for their first-ever Premier League title before the season was stopped on March 13. The last time Liverpool lifted the league trophy was 30 years ago, before the Premier League era.



Jurgen Klopp’s troops lead the way with 82 points in 29 games while second-placed Manchester City remain 25 points behind with one game in hand.

Former Liverpool defender Fabio Aurelio had earlier said that the Reds should be declared champions if the current season cannot be finished.

“Even if the title is not officially recognised, everyone knows that the title belongs to Liverpool,” the 40-year-old said in an interview to Globo Esporte news portal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
May 04, 2020 20:51 IST
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
May 04, 2020 19:32 IST
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
May 04, 2020 20:01 IST

latest news

Consortium of 3 start-ups employs 5,000 migrant labourers to produce low-cost equipment
May 04, 2020 21:51 IST
Wall Street pauses after April’s surge, airline stocks fall
May 04, 2020 21:50 IST
TMC to set up 1,000-bed Covid hospital
May 04, 2020 21:41 IST
DCP tests positive for Covid-19, Mumbai Police crosses 200 mark
May 04, 2020 21:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.