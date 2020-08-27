Will he? Won’t he? Eight Lionel Messi questions every Barcelona fans wants to know

What did Messi tell Barcelona on Tuesday?

That he wants to “unilaterally” terminate his contract with the club he joined as a 13-year-old in 2000. Messi’s representatives sent Barcelona a “burofax” saying he wants to leave. Barcelona confirmed receiving it.

What is a burofax?

A postal service in Spain used for urgent delivery with a confirmation that the document was delivered. The service also details the contents of the document. Burofax helps the sender legally prove when the document was received and its contents.

But isn’t Messi on contract with Barcelona till 2021 with a release clause of 700m euros?

This is where it gets tricky. “The club considers that the contract is fully binding until 30 June 2021,” a source at the club told news agency AP. But another source said that there is a clause in the last contract Messi signed in 2017 that lets him be a free player (meaning Barcelona don’t get a cent) if he lets the club know by June 10, 2020, that he wants out.

But he didn’t, so how can he leave?

Covid-19. The June 10 date was kept because the European season ends by May 31. This time it didn’t because of Covid-19. So, Messi’s team is likely to contend that given the unusual circumstances of the season, the cut-off date shouldn’t apply. After all, it wasn’t till August 14 that Barcelona’s season ended with the 2-8 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final.

Does the matter go to court then?

It’s an option. But given that news of Messi’s intent led to protests against Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, the club may not use that option. “If Messi is to leave Barcelona by activating a release clause, then I hope the club (tries) to help, not hinder him,” said former England and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker on Twitter. “He’s been fiercely loyal and their greatest ever player. It would be terribly sad if it finished with a fight between the player and the club.” A likelier option could be the club agreeing to a significantly reduced transfer fee and letting Messi go.

Where could Messi go?

Looks like Manchester City, PSG and Inter are best placed to afford his approximately 100m euro annual wages. ESPN reported that Messi spoke last week with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola about a possible move. Hoping for a left-field choice, Adelaide United too have made a pitch through an open letter which promotes the south Australian city as a coronavirus safe haven for playing and raising his family. The letter claims that the city has one of the world’s finest wines.

Messi has threatened to leave Barca earlier, so why is this a big deal?

Because he has never written to the club saying that. Because he knows with Barcelona having to rebuild the squad, it will be a while before they can compete for the Champions League again and, at 33, he doesn’t have much time.

Because Bartomeu and new coach Ronald Koeman have said that among the players who won’t be needed is his closest friend Luis Suarez. And finally, because Messi, a six-time World Player of the Year winner, has told the club he won’t take the mandatory Covid-19 test before training for next season.

Is it possible that the president resigns and Messi stays?

There is a rule at Barcelona that says a three-month gap is needed if the president steps down before elections, already brought forward from summer to March 2021, can be called. That will mean Barcelona begin the new season next month amid uncertainty, so Bartomeu is likely to stay. Whether he can get Messi to change his mind is another matter. Spanish media said an emergency board meeting was expected to take place following Messi’s letter.