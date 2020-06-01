Sections
Home / Football / 'Will still do my job as a professional': Sandesh Jhingan on football behind closed doors

India star defender Sandesh Jhingan, who recently parted ways with Kerala Blasters after six years, said that he will continue to give his best on a football field even if there are no fans.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 14:46 IST

By Karan Prashant Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Sandesh Jhingan. (AIFF)

The 2019-20 season of Bundesliga saw a restart last month after a forced break of nearly two months due to coronavirus pandemic. But as fans turned on their television sets to witness the return of football - there was a significant change. While Bundesliga matches are always jam-packed with crowds - singing, dancing, and cheering their teams - this time around, the seats were empty.

As per the new rules and regulations in Germany and several other parts of the world, a sporting event can take place amid closed doors to contain the spread of Covid-19 - and hence, the football matches were also being played with no fans present. Even though it’s still over two months for Indian football season to start, there is a possibility that the initial few games of ISL and I-League 2020-21 season could also be played without fans in the stadium.

India star defender Sandesh Jhingan, who recently parted ways with Kerala Blasters after six years, said that he will continue to give his best on a football field even if there are no fans.  

“There are two sides to this. Yes, fans being there is a great thing. Football is more entertaining and more exciting,” Jhingan replied to a question asked by Hindustan Times during a Live interaction with AIFF on the Indian football body’s official Facebook page. “But on the other side, this is my job also. There is a really fine saying - you always do your job the best way you can, irrespective of the audience,” he further added.



“For me, it is not an ideal situation, we want people to come and watch us. But we have to understand, this rule is for their safety, only,” the defender said. Jhingan further insisted that fans will return to the stands when the situation gets back to normal.

“Everyone will come and watch us play when the situation will return to normal. But till then, if I have to play amid closed doors, I will still do the job the way I do. I don’t think it will affect me, I will still do my job as a professional, he signed off.

