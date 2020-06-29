Sections
Home / Football / Winning FA Cup would be ideal preparation for Real clash: Pep Guardiola

Winning FA Cup would be ideal preparation for Real clash: Pep Guardiola

Europe’s elite club competition will be completed with an eight-team mini-tournament held in Lisbon in August. The FA Cup semis will be held on July 18-19 and the final is scheduled for Aug. 1.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 11:11 IST

By Reuters, Manchester

File image of Becky Lynch. (REUTERS)

Manchester City’s slim hopes of retaining their Premier League crown have gone but they still have two trophies in their crosshairs, manager Pep Guardiola said after the club reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. As well as the Cup, City are also still in the hunt for the Champions League title and hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid from the away leg of their last 16 clash in February before the competition was suspended due to COVID-19.

Europe’s elite club competition will be completed with an eight-team mini-tournament held in Lisbon in August. The FA Cup semis will be held on July 18-19 and the final is scheduled for Aug. 1.

“We have two competitions we can win,” Guardiola told reporters on Sunday.

“It will be good to arrive against Real Madrid in the best condition. To win this title would be the best way to prepare for Madrid.”



Guardiola also said he was pleased with City’s response after last week’s 2-1 defeat at Chelsea handed Liverpool the Premier League title.

“We’re delighted after the defeat against Chelsea to be in London again at Wembley to play against Arsenal in the semi-final to try to reach the final of the FA Cup,” he added.

“Always it’s an incredible trophy and it gives us an extra bonus.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No Gayle, Russell in Aakash Chopra’s MS Dhoni-led all-time IPL XI
Jun 29, 2020 11:42 IST
Kamya Panjabi says break-up with Karan Patel pushed her into depression
Jun 29, 2020 11:40 IST
National Statistics Day: Remembering PC Mahalanobis
Jun 29, 2020 11:37 IST
Mickey Mouse, Doraemon distribute books, food to children of Mumbai slums
Jun 29, 2020 11:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.