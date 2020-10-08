Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / With fans in stands, Portugal draw with Spain in friendly

With fans in stands, Portugal draw with Spain in friendly

Some 2,500 fans attended the match that served as a test for Portuguese authorities and soccer officials to evaluate the possibility of getting supporters back into stadiums.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 13:29 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lisbon Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Spain vs Portugal friendly. (Getty Images)

With fans back in the stands, Portugal and Spain drew 0-0 in a friendly. Some 2,500 fans attended the match that served as a test for Portuguese authorities and soccer officials to evaluate the possibility of getting supporters back into stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Portuguese federation filled 5 percent of the capacity of the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon. Fans were spread around the stadium and had to sit apart from each other. About 5,000 fans will be allowed in for the national team’s Nations League match against Sweden at the same stadium next Wednesday, or 10 percent of the venue’s capacity.

The European Super Cup final between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in September in Budapest was the first UEFA match with fans amid the pandemic.

There had been high expectations surrounding the duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona’s teenage sensation Ansu Fati, but the 17-year-old Spaniard stayed on the bench throughout the match. Fati last month became the youngest player to score for Spain in the Nations League match against Ukraine.



The 35-year-old Ronaldo had one of the best scoring chances of the match in the 53rd minute, striking the crossbar with a powerful left-foot shot from inside the area. He also missed with a header from close range just before halftime.

In the 67th, Ronaldo set up a shot by Renato Sanchez that also hit the crossbar. Both Ronaldo’s and Sanchez’s shots bounced near the goal line after striking the woodwork. Atlético Madrid forward João Félix, who replaced Ronaldo in the 73rd, nearly gave the hosts the win in stoppage time but whiffed a shot in front of the goal.

Spain coach Luis Enrique gave Adama Traoré his national team debut off the bench in the 62nd minute. The Wolverhampton forward had been called up for the matches against German and Ukraine but couldn’t play after testing positive for COVID-19.

Before the match, the Portuguese and the Spanish soccer federations signed an agreement to boost their joint bid for the 2030 World Cup, establishing common strategies and cooperation deals between the nations.

Spain hosts Switzerland on Saturday and visits Ukraine on Tuesday in the Nations League. Portugal visits France on Sunday in the Nations League, then hosts Sweden on Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Oct 08, 2020 14:03 IST
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Oct 08, 2020 13:35 IST
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Oct 08, 2020 13:55 IST
In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Oct 08, 2020 12:39 IST

latest news

22 states/UTs report positivity rate less than national average: Health Ministry
Oct 08, 2020 14:03 IST
Mike Pompeo denounces China’s exploitation, corruption, coercion of neighboring countries
Oct 08, 2020 14:01 IST
Maharashtra to fix prices of masks to provide them at affordable rates
Oct 08, 2020 14:01 IST
Meet two Samaritans — Baba Siddique and Mudassar Patel
Oct 08, 2020 13:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.