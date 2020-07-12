Wolves brush aside Everton 3-0 in Premier League

Sections
After a slow start at Molineux, Wolves slowly took control and went in to the break 1-0 ahead after scoring in first-half injury time through Raul Jimenez.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 18:54 IST

By Associated Press, Wolverhampton

Everton's Lucas Digne, left, tries to block a shot from Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Everton at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (AP)

Wolverhampton brushed aside an uninspired Everton 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to keep its faint hopes of a Champions League place alive.

After a slow start at Molineux, Wolves slowly took control and went in to the break 1-0 ahead after scoring in first-half injury time through Raul Jimenez.

The home side doubled its lead 46 seconds into the second half when Leander Dendoncker glanced in.

Diogo Jota made it 3-0 with 16 minutes remaining when he latched onto a brilliant pass and rifled low past a helpless Jordan Pickford in the Everton goal.



The win moves Wolves up to sixth place in the table and within three points of Manchester United in the last Champions League position.

