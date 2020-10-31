Sections
Wolves share EPL lead after beating Crystal Palace 2-0

Teenage defender Rayan Ait-Nouri’s first goal for Wolves and Daniel Podence’s other first half effort highlighted their most complete performance in the league.

By Press Trust of India, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence in action. (Pool via REUTERS)

Wolves sit third, level on points with Everton and Liverpool, in their best start to a top-flight since 1979.

Palace had a penalty correctly overturned by VAR, and a Michy Batshuayi strike was disallowed for offside but they were well beaten, and Luka Milivojevic was dismissed with four minutes left for a tackle on Joao Moutinho after referee Martin Atkinson’s video review.



Wilfried Zaha struggled to make an impact as Palace missed their own chance to make a mark among the pace-setters.

Ait-Nouri, who joined from Angers in the summer, scored from Cheik Kouyate’s cross with a first-time drive in the 18th minute.

Podence finished Pedro Neto’s cross at the far post in he 27th.

