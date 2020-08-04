Sections
Home / Football / World Cup winner Iker Casillas announces retirement

World Cup winner Iker Casillas announces retirement

Casillas had suffered a heart attack during a training session last year and has not played any competitive football since April, 2019.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:46 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

File image of Iker Casillas. (Getty Images)

Spain’s World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper Iker Casillas announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 39 on Tuesday. The former Real Madrid skipper had called time on his five-year spell with side Porto in July after his contract with the Portuguese club expired.

Casillas had suffered a heart attack during a training session last year and has not played any competitive football since April, 2019.

“The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not where it takes you, because that comes with work and effort alone, and I think I can say, without hesitation, that the path I have taken is the one I dreamt about #Thanks,” Casillas said on Twitter.

Casillas was given a role on Porto’s technical staff at the start of last season and was included in the first-team squad, although he was never named in a matchday squad.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

State govt committed to realise Dr Parmar’s dream of developed, prosperous Himachal: CM
Aug 04, 2020 17:46 IST
Kangana’s team slams ‘undeserving’ Kareena, says stars kids are bullies
Aug 04, 2020 17:46 IST
World Cup winner Iker Casillas announces retirement
Aug 04, 2020 17:46 IST
Rohit Roy, Manasi Joshi to be seen on screen together in Locked in Love
Aug 04, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.