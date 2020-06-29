Sections
Home / Football / Xavi says hopes to coach Barcelona in the future

Xavi says hopes to coach Barcelona in the future

Spanish media had reported that Xavi, who coaches Qatari club Al Sadd, had been approached by Barca to replace Ernesto Valverde before Quique Setien was appointed in January.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 15:23 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Al-Sadd coach Xavi reacts. (REUTERS)

Former Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez has said he hopes to return to the Spanish club as head coach when the timing is right and that his technical team are already preparing for it.

Spanish media had reported that Xavi, who coaches Qatari club Al Sadd, had been approached by Barca to replace Ernesto Valverde before Quique Setien was appointed in January.

Barca are two points behind leaders Real Madrid with six matches remaining in the campaign.

“The biggest hope I have now is to be Barca coach and get Barca back to winning ways,” Spanish daily Sport quoted Xavi as saying in a video call where the 40-year-old outlined his plans for the future.



Xavi said he hoped to begin from scratch if he took over.

“I’m a club man. I would like to return at the right moment to start a project from zero. I’ve said it a lot of times but I want to take footballing decisions at Barcelona,” he added.

“It’s clear that after the elections the stage would be set, of course. I’m not ruling anything out.

“They came for me in January, we were speaking. I told them the circumstances and timing weren’t right.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi gets electricity bill for Rs 50,000
Jun 29, 2020 15:38 IST
Madras HC clears decks for CBI probe into alleged custodial deaths in Tuticorin
Jun 29, 2020 15:37 IST
To help her ailing mother get access to water, woman digs 15-feet well at home
Jun 29, 2020 15:37 IST
Exclusive: Audi reveals all-new Q5 with sharper looks and world’s first OLED rear lights
Jun 29, 2020 15:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.