Sections
Home / Football / Zinedine Zidane is the architect of this title win, says Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Zinedine Zidane is the architect of this title win, says Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Real trailed Barcelona by two points when the season was halted in March but they have been on a flawless run since the campaign resumed in June and clinched the title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 13:34 IST

By Reuters, MADRID

Real Madrid's Marcelo with coach Zinedine Zidane celebrate after winning La Liga. (REUTERS)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez paid tribute to his players and coach Zinedine Zidane after they wrapped up the La Liga title on Thursday, saying their triumph after the long pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic would forever be remembered.

Real trailed Barcelona by two points when the season was halted in March but they have been on a flawless run since the campaign resumed in June and clinched the title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal.

“We really wanted to win this league title and that is what we have done,” Perez told Spanish television network Movistar.

“They have all put in enormous performances, especially Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Casemiro, while Sergio Ramos is more than a captain.



“They have all built a brilliant team spirit while Zidane is the architect of this title win as he has put the players to work. We are so pleased.”

Perez added that the team deserved particular credit for how they reacted to the season being put on hold due to the spread of the coronavirus, coming out of spending two months in their homes to win all 10 matches since returning to action.

“The lockdown was important, we trained hard in that period and came back with so much enthusiasm to win this title,” he said.

“Everyone could see how strong we have been. What this team has done will go down in Real Madrid’s history.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bajrangi Bhaijaan turns 5, film continues to run in Japan
Jul 17, 2020 14:03 IST
Never Have I Ever, Extraction register strong viewership numbers on Netflix
Jul 17, 2020 13:59 IST
Hardik shares new family pic with wife Natasa and their many pets
Jul 17, 2020 13:56 IST
Here’s how painting develops children’s cognitive, artistic abilities
Jul 17, 2020 13:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.