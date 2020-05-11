Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to return to Italy

Sections
The striker practiced with the men’s and women’s teams and played in a training match because Sweden is not under strict lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: May 11, 2020 17:45 IST

By Associated Press, Washington

Milan's soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is seen on site while Swedish league team Hammarby IF train at Arsta IP in Stockholm, Sweden April 13, 2020. Henrik Montgomery/TT News Agency/via REUTERS/Files (via REUTERS)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to return to Italy to spend two weeks in quarantine ahead of the potential return of the Serie A season with AC Milan. He leaves behind plenty of questions in his native Sweden. Ibrahimovic has been keeping up his fitness by training with Hammarby.

He bought a nearly 25% stake in the Stockholm-based club last year in his first move into soccer ownership. The striker practiced with the men’s and women’s teams and played in a training match because Sweden is not under strict lockdown measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic could return to the club as a player in the final years of his career. Milan and most of the other Italian league clubs resumed training on an individual basis last week before full team training restarts next Monday.

