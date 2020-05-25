Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks up calf injury during Milan’s training

Sections
Ibrahimovic will undergo medical exams on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:34 IST

By Associated Press,

File photo of Zlatan Ibrahimovic while training (Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured his calf while training for the anticipated restart of Serie A with AC Milan on Monday. The forward will undergo medical exams on Tuesday to determine the extent of the injury, the club said.

Serie A has been suspended since 9 March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league is hoping to restart on 13 June if the government approves. The 38-year-old Ibrahimovic rejoined Milan in December on a six-month contract with an option for next season.

During the virus lockdown in Italy, Ibrahimovic trained with Swedish club Hammarby, of which he is part owner. Ibrahimovic scored three goals in eight Serie A matches with Milan this season. He also played for Milan from 2010-12.

