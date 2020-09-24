Sections
Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for Covid-19: AC Milan statement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for Covid-19: AC Milan statement

The club had informed earlier this month that Ibrahimovic would stay at AC Milan for another season in a bid to help the once-mighty side end their long wait for a major trophy and return to the Champions League.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (REUTERS)

Italian club AC Milan on Wednesday issued an official statement informing football fans that their Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19. “Zlatan Ibrahimović has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodø/Glimt. The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative,” the statement read. 

The charismatic Swede, who will be 39 in October, returned for a second stint at Milan in January on a six-month contract and inspired an upturn in form as they finished last season with a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

That lifted them to sixth place in Serie A and booked them a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Ibrahimovic has had a storied career at the club level, having played for major teams like Ajax, Juventus, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Manchester United, PSG, AC Milan and LA Galaxy. He is one of the most decorated strikers in world football and has won trophies with every major club that he has played for.

(With agency inputs)

