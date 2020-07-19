From dancer to actor, Ayush sketches his own path!

Actor Ayush Mehra, popular for his numerous stints on the web, feels no career option comes easy. “It’s a fact that whatever career you opt for, at the end of the day, hard work is indispensable and so is the right training to be able to survive and make a mark,” he said.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Ayush had a strong inclination towards performing arts. “For me dance, plays and films were my solace. So, to continue in the same field, I joined Shaimak Davar’s troupe and started doing what I loved the most. But soon, while dancing behind big actors and watching them closely, I realised that this is what I want to be. As a dancer we used to rehearse for 15-20 days but the actor used to join in for just three-four days and still got the centre stage. That’s when I understood that if I have penchant for performing arts than being an actor will be the right choice.”

He started auditioning and did some commercials. “I did theatre for a year. Besides, I was doing acting training and attending workshops. I never stopped learning and I still go for workshops and stay connected to the process of learning.”

The young actor also took up job of assistant director and last one being ‘Uri’, “Being AD brought me close to the process of film making. By that time, I had no idea web will blow up and become such a flourishing industry. I started doing sketches (small videos) for YouTube channel Filtercopy. My sketches become hit among the audience and gave me much required confidence and happiness. Soon, work from other web channels starting pouring in.”

His big break came with the show ‘Mom & Co.’ “Veteran actor Neelima Azeem played the role of my mother. It was a story of a single mother and his son and a well-received series. Then came series ‘Minus One,’ ‘Operation MBBS,’ and ‘Please Find Attached’. Post lockdown I’ll be shooting second season for almost all of them. A lot of work went on hold due to ongoing crisis,” said the young actor who had a webinar in Lucknow recently.

During his session with youngsters Ayush stressed on dreaming big and then working as hard. “To dream big is the first step that one takes when you plan your life ahead. Always remember, the bigger the dream more is the hard work it will ask for,” he concluded.