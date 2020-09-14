Good cinema can make a better community, says Vikram Kochhar

Actor Vikram Kochhar believes in portraying his characters realistic and relatable. And, to prepare for that he does a lot of homework. “Events and incidents from my own life, research on YouTube, narration of character and interaction with locals are my tools. I collect everything, I try to make it my own and then give my best,” said the multi-faceted actor.

Probably that’s the reason his earthy roles such as Sanki Pandey in ‘Raktanchal’, Mattu in ‘Sacred Games’, Gulab Singh in ‘Kesri’ and Dukhi Daroga in ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’ connected with audiences.

An NSD alumnus, he talked about his training process. “In acting, it’s best to remain closest to truth but in films we need to create drama around reality. The fact is that viewers relate to real stories. That is why, more than big superstars, people relate more with actors like Naseer(uddin Shah) Saheb, Om Puri Saheb or Irfaan Saheb and connect with them — from the heart.

“I personally believe that cinema has the power to change society. That power you have in your hand! The more you relate to people, the more they will relate to you. And, if we make good cinema, then we can become a better community.”

The actor said that many times, it depends on the character sketch and on the scope you have to develop it within the story line. Inputs from locals play a big part in building a character, like he did in ‘Raktanchal’, where he got an open hand, he said.

The son of an army official, he has travelled a lot which is helping him. “My maternal side is from Uttar Pradesh as my mother’s hometown is Jhansi. I am a Punjabi, born in Binaguri (West Bengal) and have lived in Saharanpur, Firozpur, Dalhousie, Bikaner, Gurgaon and Delhi,” he said.

The actor has just wrapped up his shoot. “We finished the schedule of OTT series ‘Simple Murder’ in Delhi with actor Zeeshan Ayub, Amit Sial, Priya Anand and Sushant Singh. Here we largely did outdoor shoots and exteriors. The major shooting was done in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.”

Last winter, he simultaneously shot for ‘Raktanchal’ in Varanasi and ‘Aashram’ in Ayodhya and is expecting to do its next seasons later this year. He is next shooting for a web film that stars Deepak Dobriyal. “Kafi time khali baithey rahe…ab paisa bhi kamana padega thoda! Besides, I have a good friend circle in which some are earning while some are not. So, our aim is that whatever work is coming we must do and earn so the support-system for everyone is maintained.”

Kochhar is happy that he is getting to portray different kinds of characters on OTT. “Because of the lockdown, suddenly, the audience has increased which gave a boost to OTT releases. Releases of ‘Raktanchal’ during total-lockdown gave it a big viewership; now ‘Aashram’ is getting a lot of love.”