Good to be back to work: Vishal

Young actor Vishal Vashishtha is happy to be back on sets. “Shoots resumed amid proper guidelines after much apprehension. I was surprised to witness the new normal and now we have to live with this god knows for how long. Now we give shots and retire to our respective rooms. No bonding and having lunch together anymore. We reach the sets and get sanitized from head to toe and our temperatures are recorded. But it’s good at the same time to be back to work,” said Vishal over the phone.

Vishal, who made his debut with Crazy Stupid Ishq, feels that he has been lucky to get different characters. “I truly consider myself lucky for playing characters with different shades. My debut as a lead happened absolutely by chance. Then getting roles like Baldev Singh of ‘Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera’ and Sagar in ‘Gangaa,’ where stories are well written and characters well sketched. Also, as an actor I believe in polishing ones skills all along the journey as you always learn and unlearn in life. Keeping this in mind, I have been part of a couple of theatre workshops too.”

Currently, Vishal is all set for the launch of his new show where he plays a grey character. “This was a surprise for me too but the conviction producer/writer Mamta (Patnaik) maam and director Noel Smith had in me got me on board to play an antagonist for the first time. The character of Kabir is so different yet so similar to me that I completely enjoyed playing him. The show was suppose to go on air in March but due to Covid crisis all went on hold. Only now we have started to shoot again for further episodes.”

Vishal was all geared up to also start an OTT series but that too went on hold. “For me playing lead is not a priority. I want to play characters where I am strong part of the story. This is what this OTT series is about. Sad that it couldn’t materialise till date due to the ongoing crisis.”