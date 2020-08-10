Groupism or nepotism, public always had the control button, says Shreedhar Dubey

Lucknowite Shreedhar Dubey feels groupism is deadlier than nepotism. “Favouritism towards family members is something that has always been happening but groupism is far dangerous: harming someone because the individual is close to someone is very bad.

“When a celebrity kid is launched, actors like us – who are looking to establish themselves – get good roles and money. It gives us an opportunity to showcase our talent to the industry people, which in turn fetches us better work,” said the actor, who was seen as a cop with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, shot in the state capital.

Wading into the nepotism and groupism debate the ‘Pataal Lok’ and ‘Rangbaaz’ actor said, “The problem starts at the senior level when one is looking for lead roles. But, the great thing in our industry is that actual control is in the hands of the public. If you are perceived to be aligned to a certain group, people may reduce your screen time before release, or cut your role but the public can still make you king if you have performed well. Now, with OTT, it has become more democratic as the audience decides what to watch.

“I am at a stage where people now recognise me by face but do not know me by name. But when people see your work, they search for you. This is proven by the love I get on my social media handles.”

Born in Varanasi, he has grown up in Lucknow. “I studied in Ramadhin Singh Inter College, KKC, KKV and Lucknow University. I obtained a NCC C-certificate as I wanted to join the army but could not. During a R-Day camp, I was impressed by a talented cadet, Neeraj, and he suggested that I join theatre. So, I reached Bhartendu Natya Academy (2001) for a workshop and that changed my life.”

There he realised the importance of good literature. “I had read Munshi Premchand, Jai Shankar Prasad and other writers to get numbers in exams but here I came to know about their legendary work and art. I was raw but got selected for the comprehensive National School of Drama workshop. On my selection, I was told, ‘Kabhi kabhi hum kore kagaz lete hain jispe kuch likha jaa sake (You have been selected because you can be moulded. A blank sheet of paper is best to write on)’. Thereafter, I joined a three-month Sangeet Natak Academy workshop. I also learnt kathak and we did some dance-dramas. What I learnt in those years are lessons for life…”

After doing some TV shows in Lucknow, his first film was ‘Shudra’ but first to release was ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ where he played a goon Riyaz. “That was a small but noticeable role. Then I played Vicky Kaushal’s friend in ‘Masaan’, followed by ‘Mukkabaaz’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Sonchiraiya’ and ‘Photograph’. I played Guruji’s (Pankaj Tripathi) father in ‘Sacred Games’ and a journalist in ‘Pataal Lok’.” He also did a short film ‘Suno’ which was shot by Diwakar Bhattacharya, another Lucknowite.

Acting helped him realise one of his dreams. “I played cop in ‘RAH’ and now wish to wear the uniform of the Indian Army. I could not do it in real life but wish to do that on screen.”