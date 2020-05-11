Sections
Home / Gurugram / 1,330 industrial units, businesses given permission to resume activity so far

1,330 industrial units, businesses given permission to resume activity so far

The district administration is trying to restart economic activities in the region in a phased manner. From April 20, when the relaxations were introduced, until now, the district administration...

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The district administration is trying to restart economic activities in the region in a phased manner. From April 20, when the relaxations were introduced, until now, the district administration has granted permission to 1,330 industrial and business units to start operations in Gurugram and Manesar in which 1.06 lakh workers are presently employed, revealed the data shared by the district administration.

Shops and market complexes in urban and rural areas in the city have also been allowed to open in a limited manner with the condition that they meet all the required social distancing norms, said Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, Gurugram. “While granting permission to online applications, it has been ensured that all norms for social distancing and sanitisation of work areas are met. To ensure that business activity is resumed and jobs remain safe, we are giving automatic approvals,” said Khatri.

Apart from the organised sector, the district administration has also given permission to 96 construction sites where work has started and over 20,000 workers are currently engaged. However, Khatri said that the developers will have to ensure that these workers stay at the site and are provided with food and other facilities.

To ensure that construction material, such as bricks are made available locally, the authorities have given permission to seven brick kilns to operate,in which nearly 600 workers are employed.



As per the district administration, permission has also been granted to 581 shops in rural areas and 1,243 shops in urban areas to operate partially during the week. However, shops selling non-essential items can remain open for two days in a week, while only shops selling essential commodities are allowed to function throughout the week.

The district administration has also started to work on 40 NREGA projects in which 715 workers have been employed till date.

A district administration spokesperson said economic activity has started to take off and a message has gone to workers in other states to return to the city as industry is ready to resume operations like before.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
May 11, 2020 23:07 IST
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:53 IST
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
May 11, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST

latest news

Govt defends changes in discharge policy
May 11, 2020 23:50 IST
Navjot Kaur is Chandigarh admn’s new director of public relations
May 11, 2020 23:52 IST
Maha Covid cases cross 23,000-mark
May 11, 2020 23:49 IST
States relax some curbs as lockdown nears deadline
May 11, 2020 23:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.