1.4% of Covid-19 recovered patients have donated plasma since July: Data

Only about 1.4% people who recovered from Covid-19 in the district have come forward for plasma donation, as per the health department data. Though there are more than 28,000 recovered patients who have developed antibodies against the infection, only about 400 of them approached the Rotary Blood Bank in Sector 10, where the plasma donation started on July 27. Out of the 400, only 245 were found fit to donate plasma for critically ill Covid-19 patients.

Government officials, however, said that there has been an improvement in the response towards the donation. According to them, at least 21 recovered patients have donated plasma twice.

In plasma therapy, blood is taken from a Covid-19 recovered person who has developed antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Through centrifugation, the liquid part of the blood, called plasma, is separated. It contains antibodies, which are transfused in the coronavirus-infected person, boosting the immune system to fight the deadly infection.

However, not all patients can donate plasma. The concentration of the antibodies is checked in the plasma before it is transfused. For this, the blood taken from the recovered patients is diluted repeatedly. The highly diluted samples, which turn to be positive, are the ones with high antibody levels. Through 245 donors, the blood bank has till now collected 488 units of plasma, out of which 476 units have been utilised by critically ill patients and remaining 12 units are available with the bank.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “One unit of plasma collected from single donors can be given to two patients. People between 18 years and 60 years are eligible to donate plasma. Within 14 days after the recovery, plasma can be donated.” One unit of plasma bag costs ₹8,500, while it is free for BPL card holders and pregnant women in the district.

Motivating recovered patients to come forward, the district administration, along with the blood bank, is giving medals, appreciation certificates and shield trophies to donors. A card is also provided by the blood bank through which donors, if required, can take blood units from the bank for a year.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, said, “There is an increased awareness in masses and at least 21 recovered patients have come forward twice for plasma donation. Earlier, there were misconceptions related to plasma donation, which restricted people. Now, through awareness people have strated to come out for help.”