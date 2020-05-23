100 cases in Gurugram linked to Delhi, say doctors

With 12 new Covid-19 cases reported on Saturday, the total tally of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes coronavirus disease or Covid-19) in the district has reached 262. Of these, at least 100 cases are linked with Delhi, according to the district health department officials. A detailed report has been shared with the state government based on contact tracing, said the officials.

“At least 100 Covid-19 patients in Gurugram contracted the virus after coming in contact with people who got infected in Delhi. Be it a policeman, ambulance driver or an essential service provider, who contracted the virus in Delhi while doing the duty, had spread the infection to at least two to three people in most of the cases,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer (CMO).

At least 15 patients attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi, and 30 people from Khandsa mandi, who tested Covid-19 positive had links with Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi. Likewise, patients from Dundahera, Sirhol, Jyoti Park, Palam Vihar, sector 10A, Shivaji Park, Jawahar Nagar and Bajghera had links with people who contracted the virus in Delhi.

According to Punia, the maximum cases are from Khandsa and Dundahera, where contact tracing has shown links with the national Capital.

Of the 12 cases reported on Saturday, four are from Devi Lal Colony, while one each from Surat Nagar, Rajeev Nagar, Satguru Enclave, Rajendra Park, 8 Biswa, Sector 37, Khandsa and Naya Basti have tested positive for Covid-19 positive. Of the 262 cases, 108 are hospitalised.

International travellers test positive

Two international travellers from the USA, who arrived in Gurugram on Thursday under Vande Bharat Misssion have tested Covid-19 positive. “Two from the United States of America and at least one from another country, who were brought back to the country under Vande Bharat Mission, tested Covid-19 positive. They have been admitted in ESIC Hospital in Sector 9 and Medeor Hospital, Manesar,” said Punia. According to officials, more than 350 international passengers have arrived in Gurugram as a part of the country’s biggest repatriation exercise to bring back Indian citizens. The travellers are kept under quarantine in different hotels. Based on their symptoms, the health team has been taking samples.