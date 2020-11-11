100 illegal shops along crucial road links, notices issued

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has issued notices to the owners of 100 shops and other commercial structures that have come up illegally along the Sohna-Alwar highway, KMP Expressway and the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

DTCP officials said that these were crucial highways and such construction will prevent future expansion, development of green belts and other facilities.

KMP Expressway passes through Nuh and connects Palwal and Kundli via Manesar. The Sohna-Alwar road connects Gurugram and Sohna with Alwar district in Rajasthan. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is under construction, passes through Gurugram and Nuh.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Nuh, who recently took over the charge, said that the highways last week and found that a large number of shops had come up within 50 metres of these roads.

“A setback of 50 metres has to be kept on both sides of scheduled roads like these highways. During inspection it was found that commercial shops have come up unevenly and this is likely to cause problems in the future when these roads are completed and later when expansion is needed. We have already seen how difficult it has been to develop roads in Gurugram due to heavy construction in setbacks,” said Bhath, adding that any construction in controlled areas needed permission from the DTCP. “We will first ask people to vacate the shops voluntarily and if this is not done then large scale demolition drives will be carried out,” he said.

In a related development, officials said that they would also carry out sealing of commercial properties built in parking areas in residential complexes Gurugram. The department said that they have received complaints in this regard and action would be initiated from next week.