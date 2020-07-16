Sections
100 shops sealed in Sadar bazar, traders protest

More than 100 shops in the city’s busy Sadar Bazar area were sealed for encroachment by a team of municipal corporation Gurugram (MCG) early on Thursday morning , evoking...

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:51 IST

By Abhishek Behl,

More than 100 shops in the city’s busy Sadar Bazar area were sealed for encroachment by a team of municipal corporation Gurugram (MCG) early on Thursday morning , evoking strong protests from traders.

The businessmen later sat on a dharna in the market and alleged that the civic authority had acted in haste. MCG officials, however, made it clear that the shops were sealed after the owners failed to take corrective action despite repeatedly being warned over the last three days. The shopkeepers will now have to pay a penalty of Rs 2,000 and submit an affidavit that no violations will take place in the future to get their shops de-sealed.

As per MCG, the action was initiated against traders who had allowed unauthorized vendors to operate in front of their establishments, thereby leading to encroachment of the road.

Officials said a team led by joint commissioner, Gaurav Antil started the drive at 5.30 am and sealed at least 100 shops that had been identified earlier by them for violations.



Antil said that as per directions of the municipal commissioner, Gurugram, they had shared information through newspapers and also made public announcements in the market asking shop owners to refrain from extending their shops or allowing vendors to operate illegally. “Videography of the shops was also conducted, which were allowing vendors to operate in front of their establishments. Apart from sealing the shop, notices were also pasted which mentioned the reasons for the sealing drive. if the notices are removed then we will lodge a case against them ,” said Antil in a statement issued by the MCG.

Soon after the sealing drive, the traders of the area launched a protest and sat on a dharna against the MCG action. The shop owners said that they had already suffered a lot owing to the raging coronavirus pandemic. Now, the government was further targeting them. “Why did the MCG officials take action only in Sadar Bazar and not in any other HSVP market where violations and encroachments are rampant. Also why is only Sadar Bazar forced to close shops on Sundays, when all other markets are open in the city,” asked Bablu Gupta, former president of the Sadar Bazar traders Association.

Kishan Sharma, another shop owner said that the authorities should ensure a balance so that discipline remains in the market but business does not suffer.

MCG officials, however, said that Sadar Bazar area is one of the most congested markets in the city and it is very important to ensure that social distancing and other measures, like wearing masks, are enforced strictly there. “Due to encroachments, the people visiting the markets were facing a lot of problems due to congestion and this can further spread Covid 19,” they added.

