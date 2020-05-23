13-year-old girl kidnapped and raped; suspect arrested

Sections
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and raping her at an abandoned house in Kherki Daula, the police said on Saturday. According to the police, after the...

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old girl and raping her at an abandoned house in Kherki Daula, the police said on Saturday. According to the police, after the incident, the girl was allegedly able to set herself free from the man and escape to her house.

The arrested man, a resident of Kherki Daula, was unemployed. He was the neighbour of the victim. The police refused to reveal his name in order to protect the identity of the victim. The man was arrested on Saturday from Kherki Daula after the police received a tip-off.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday when the accused allegedly lured the girl and took her to an abandoned house.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “On Thursday night, the girl returned to her house after she somehow managed to escape from the captivity. She then informed her parents about the incident. The girl’s mother approached the police and a case was registered on Friday. We arrested the suspected man on Saturday. We are investigating the matter.”



A case was registered against the suspect under Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 365 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at women police station, Manesar, on Friday. The police said that the arrested man will be produced before a court on Sunday.

