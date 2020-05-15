14 new containment zones in Gurugram city

The number of containment zones in the district has increased to 37 from 32 on Friday with new additions in Gurugram block. The district administration added 14 areas in Gurugram block to the revised list of containment zones, while nine zones in the district were de-notified after no Covid-19 cases were reported from there in the last 28 days.

Of the four blocks – Gurugram, Pataudi, Sohna, and Farrukhnagar – Pataudi no longer has a single containment zone. While Farrukhnagar is yet to report a case of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), only three areas in Sohna have been sealed to halt the coronavirus spread leaving Gurugram city with 34 of the 37 containment zones in the district now.

The newly added containment zones in Gurugram city are— DLF Phase 2 (L block), DLF Phase 3 (Hermitage Housing Society), Basai village, Basai Enclave part 1, Bhawani Enclave, Khandsa (lane adjacent Shyam Public School), Nathupur village (Om Prakash lane), Kherki Dhaula village, Bajghera village, Baliawas, Jamalpur, and Sheetla Colony. Devi Lal Colony, which was earlier removed from the list, has again been added to the list again. Lanes adjacent to Chhoti Mata temple in Sector 12 and Santra Devi School in Sector 105 have also been categorised as containment zones.

According to the health department officials, at least one Covid-19 case has been reported in the last week from each of these new areas. As per the district health bulletin, most of the persons recently infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19) were people working in small factories, security guards, and domestic helpers who reside in high population density areas. Most of them had contracted the virus after coming in contact with a Covid-19 patient.

The other areas in Gurugram block still classified as containment zones— Jharsa village (Sector 39), Sirhaul ( lanes 1, 7and 6B), Tyagiwada, Meghdoot Apartments in Sector 10A, Om Nagar, Sector 12 (Prem Nagar, Lotus Hospital, Rajiv Nagar), Dundahera (Police Station Road, Community Centre), Ardee City society (blocks A, B, C) and Chandan Vihar.

Areas such as Ashok Vihar, Godrej Frontier Society (Tower K), Islampur village, Kadipur Enclave (Lane 4), Surat Nagar Phase 2 ( Lane 23), Khandsa mandi, Anand Garden (lane 2), Ashok Garden (Lane 3), Lal Nursing Home, Kharbanda Hospital (backside), Krishna Nagar (lane 2), Jyoti Park (lanes 7, 9) Baldev Nagar (lane 14) and Krishna Colony (lane 9) are also still containment zones.

In Sohna block, areas such as— Shiv Kund, Bhagwat Wada, and Thakur Wada—are still cordoned off.

DE-NOTIFIED AREAS

Fazilpur in Jharsa villages is the only area to be de-notified in Gurugram block among the nine areas removed from the list of containment zones by the district administration on Friday. Area de-notified as containment zones in Sohna block include – Gehlot Vihar, Javed Colony, Pahar Colony, Nut Colony, ITI Colony, and Raipur village. In Pataudi, ward 11 and 14 have been removed from the revised list.