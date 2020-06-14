17,000 BJP supporters log on to watch CM Khattar address virtual rally

A virtual rally organised by the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday saw the participation of more than 17,000 people from the Gurugram district.The web rally was addressed by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other senior party functionaries from Panchkula and Delhi, said the district BJP unit. Arrangements to watch the rally were made at the offices of the party councillors and 20 other places across the district, said Pravin Chandra Vashisht, BJP.

In his address to the participants who joined the rally via the weblinks shared by the party, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the welfare schemes launched by the state government were benefiting the common people during this “challenging time”. Both the party and his government will stand up to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Khattar, adding that the package of ₹20 lakh announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would greatly help farmers, shopkeepers, small industries, traders, labourers and the underprivileged sections of the society.

Khattar also said that the BJP government did not indulge in politics but instead focused on development and growth and promised that the people of Haryana will beat Covid-19.

On this occasion, state party president Subash Barala, Union minister Narender Singh Tomar and party in-charge of Haryana Anil Jain also addressed the virtual rally.

Referring to the virtual rally, Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla said that approximately 5,000 people from the Gurgaon assembly constituency had listened to their leaders. Around 1,500 party workers worked in the city to make the rally successful while following social distancing norms, said party officials.

Arun Yadav, in-charge, state IT cell, said that a large number of participants were connected through Zoom and other web-based applications. “Social media links were created and distributed through different means to people. Twenty LED screens were also installed at a rally site in Panchkula,” he said.