Home / Gurugram / 19-year-old woman molested, attacked by two men in Sector 9

19-year-old woman molested, attacked by two men in Sector 9

A 19-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face in an attack by two unidentified men who were allegedly molesting her around 9pm on Sunday evening near Sabji Mandi in Sector...

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 19-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face in an attack by two unidentified men who were allegedly molesting her around 9pm on Sunday evening near Sabji Mandi in Sector 9. The police said the duo attacked her when she raised the alarm.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital in the vicinity and given first aid. The police said she was not admitted to the hospital but the injury has left a scar on her face.

According to the police, the two unidentified men, who were on a motorbike, were stalking her and touched her inappropriately when she was walking on the road. The victim is a Sector 9 resident and was going to buy vegetables when the incident took place.

KK Rao, the commissioner of police, said that the men were carrying a sharp object and when the woman raised the alarm, they attacked her with it the object. “The suspects fled the spot and we are trying to identify them with help of CCTV footage,” he said.

A case under sections 323 (assault) and 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 9 police station on Sunday evening.

The police said the victim is under trauma and her statement will be recorded once she is medically fit.

