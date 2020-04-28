Sections
Home / Gurugram / 2.84 lakh quintal wheat procured since April 15; registration of farmers on state government portal resumes

2.84 lakh quintal wheat procured since April 15; registration of farmers on state government portal resumes

Earlier, registrations on the portal were only open till April 19. The portal— www.fasalhry.in—enables farmers to directly upload the details of their crops which are then bought by the government.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 04:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Gurugram

The district administration said that till April 19 over 7,000 farmers from Gurugram district had registered on the portal( Photo by Dheeraj Dhawan/ Hindustan Times

To ensure the smooth procurement of wheat and mustard in Gurugram, the Haryana government on Monday reopened registrations for farmers on its‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal to help them sell their crops.

Earlier, registrations on the portal were only open till April 19. The portal— www.fasalhry.in—enables farmers to directly upload the details of their crops which are then bought by the government.

The district administration said that till April 19 over 7,000 farmers from Gurugram district had registered on the portal. Most registrations were from Pataudi block where at least 2,860 farmers had shared their details, while 2,572 farmers had registered from Farrukhnagar on the portal. Farrukhnagar, Pataudi and Sohna blocks are prime agriculture belts in the district. Farmers in the areas mostly grow wheat, mustard, and seasonal vegetables.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, also said from between April 15 and April 27, a total of 2.84 lakh quintal wheat was procured by the administration in the district. On Monday over 9,110 quintals of wheat were procured in Farrukhnagar, over 26,100 quintals were procured in Haileymandi, 2,850 quintals in Khor, and 2,100 quintals in Sohna, The administration had also purchased 2,360 quintals of mustard in Farrukhnagar, 5,440 quintals in Haileymandi, and 2,060 quintals in Sohna on Monday.



Khatri said that adequate arrangements had been made for the procurement of these crops at the mandis (wholesale markets) in all blocks and all norms for physical distancing were being followed. “These markets are regularly disinfected, and masks and sanitizers are given to farmers, traders and all others here. Helpdesks have also been set up to share information with farmers,” he said.

Officials said after collecting information of registered farmers from the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal, a detailed roster is prepared for procurement of crops and on the basis of which farmers are called to the mandis with their produce. The information is shared by sending SMS and phone calls. The farmers bring the produce as per the roster so that there is no confusion and there is no large gathering at the mandis, they added.

Haryana government has already announced life insurance of ₹10 lakh for all persons working in the mandis including farmers, commission agents, labourers, contractual and regular government employees. To smoothen the procurement process, the state government had announced the setting up of 2,000 mandis across the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Apr 29, 2020 11:20 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
19 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2,383
Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST
Five more Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab
Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.