2 constables of Gurugram Police test positive for Covid-19

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:05 IST

By Pavneet Singh Chadha & Leena Dhankhar,

Two police constables of Gurugram Police have tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), confirmed officials on Tuesday. The police officials are the first Covid-19 positive cases in the police force in the district. Police officials and health department officials confirmed that both the police constables had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

The police said the constables, who are in their 20s, were asymptomatic in nature. They were posted at Bajghera and Sector 17/18 police stations respectively and were on Covid-19 duty in the city.

Muhammad Akil, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said, “One of them was posted in Sector 18 and had come in close contact with a Covid-19 patient while discharging duties. The second was posted at Bajghera and came in close contact with another positive person, who was his brother’s friend. His brother, however, has tested negative,” he said.

According to the police, both the officials have been placed under home quarantine. Police officials have also converted one barrack into a quarantine ward for police personnel.



Akil said that the constable from Sector 17/18 police station, a native of Mahendargarh, was deployed in Sirhaul, which is a containment zone. The second positive case is that of a head constable from Bajghera police station, who hails from Rewari. “In the past week, their samples were taken and both were found to be positive. Both the police stations have been sanitised and samples of their colleagues and those who came in contact with them have been taken,” he said.

Nearly 5,800 police personnel are deployed for Covid-19 duties in Gurugram, including being posted at the 11 borders with the neighbouring state. Gurugram has recorded a fewer number of cases among police personnel as compared to other districts.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer (CMO), said that both the infected police personnel have been put under isolation and contact tracing is being carried out.

Earlier, the asymptomatic patients were placed under isolation in the hospitals but after the revised guidelines by the ministry of home affairs (MHA), they are either isolated at home or shifted to Covid-19 care centres, said the police.

The police said an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from Sector 14 police station had tested positive last month but when he was tested for a second time, the reports were found to be negative. “The ASI had taken down the body of a man, who had allegedly committed suicide, after hanging himself with ceiling fan. He was wearing a PPE kit,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime).

FARIDABAD

Faridabad on Tuesday reported 13 new cases of Covid-19, including three police officials. The police said all the infected officials were admitted to a hospital and those who came in contact with them were placed under quarantine. The officials who tested positive include two special police officers (SPOs) from the Sector 55 police post and one police officer from Saran police station.

These policemen had come in contact with a constable from Sector 17 police station, who was suspected to be positive. However, his report came out negative on Tuesday and he was discharged from the hospital. Saran police station and Sector 55 police post have been sanitised, said the police.

