2 constables suspended for molesting mentally challenged woman at a quarantine facility

Two police constables were suspended for allegedly molesting and misbehaving with a 60-year-old woman, who had been quarantined at a polyclinic facility in Sector 31, said police officials on Saturday. According to the police, the officials were in an inebriated state and the woman is suffering from a mental illness.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday late night. The police said the accused constables were deputed at the facility after a Bhondsi jail inmate was quarantined within its premises in April.

According to the police, the victim was brought to the quarantine facility on April 23 as a suspected coronavirus patient and put up in a ward.

A senior police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that around 2am, the two police constables arrived at the facility in an inebriated state. When they saw the victim alone, they allegedly misbehaved with her and molested her, said the police.

“The officials were drunk and created ruckus at the facility after misbehaving with the woman patient. After the health officials were informed about the incident, the accused constables broke the CCTVs before leaving. On the report filed by a DCP-level officer, both the constables have been suspended with immediate effect,” said a senior police official.

The incident was reported to the police by a health official on Thursday, following which an FIR was registered against the two accused policemen at the Sector 40 police station.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Sector 40 police station, said the police.