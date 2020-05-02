Sections
Home / Gurugram / 2 constables suspended for molesting mentally challenged woman at a quarantine facility

2 constables suspended for molesting mentally challenged woman at a quarantine facility

Two police constables were suspended for allegedly molesting and misbehaving with a 60-year-old woman, who had been quarantined at a polyclinic facility in Sector 31, said police officials on...

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two police constables were suspended for allegedly molesting and misbehaving with a 60-year-old woman, who had been quarantined at a polyclinic facility in Sector 31, said police officials on Saturday. According to the police, the officials were in an inebriated state and the woman is suffering from a mental illness.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday late night. The police said the accused constables were deputed at the facility after a Bhondsi jail inmate was quarantined within its premises in April.

According to the police, the victim was brought to the quarantine facility on April 23 as a suspected coronavirus patient and put up in a ward.

A senior police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that around 2am, the two police constables arrived at the facility in an inebriated state. When they saw the victim alone, they allegedly misbehaved with her and molested her, said the police.



“The officials were drunk and created ruckus at the facility after misbehaving with the woman patient. After the health officials were informed about the incident, the accused constables broke the CCTVs before leaving. On the report filed by a DCP-level officer, both the constables have been suspended with immediate effect,” said a senior police official.

The incident was reported to the police by a health official on Thursday, following which an FIR was registered against the two accused policemen at the Sector 40 police station.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) at the Sector 40 police station, said the police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
May 02, 2020 22:39 IST
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
May 02, 2020 23:25 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 23:24 IST

latest news

Ambala railway division earned Rs 255 crore in April, 20% higher than last year despite lockdown
May 03, 2020 02:14 IST
3 scribes among 10 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panipat
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
Personal Agenda with Jonita Gandhi: The Breakup Song singer lets us in on her most personal details
May 03, 2020 01:44 IST
Sudden showers dampen Sirsa farmers’ crop set for purchase
May 03, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.