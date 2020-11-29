21-year-old man out of bail held for shooting at his friend

A 21-year-old man out on bail during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic was arrested on Saturday night from Manesar for allegedly shooting at his friend, following a squabble over liquor, said the police. The suspect has been identified as one Aftab Ahmad, alias Raja, a resident of Sector 9.

The police said Raja, along with three of his friends, were having drinks in the Manesar area on Saturday evening, when an altercation broke out among them.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that four of them resolved the issue and left for their respective homes. “The incident took place on late Saturday evening, when one of his friends, Monu alias Sunil, a resident of Devi Lal Colony, was on his way home with another friend. Raja, along with a friend, came on a speeding motorbike from behind and shot at him. A bullet hit in his stomach and he fell from the motorbike,” he said

Rao said the victim was rushed to Civil Hospital in Sector 10 and later was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after his condition was reported critical.

The police said the victim’s friend informed the police and the probe was handed over to the crime investigation unit. The team led by inspector Amit Kumar based on technical and human intelligence arrested Raja.

The police said an inebriated Raja shot at his friend and fled from the spot. He was arrested for attempt to murder and was produced before the judicial magistrate on Sunday and was remanded in police custody for two days.

The victim and suspect lived in same colony and would often be seen together, said the police.

There are more than a dozen cases registered against Raja for murder, attempt to murder, violation of provisions under the Arms Act and assault, said the police.

According to the police, on Saturday evening, Raja had an altercation with the victim and threatened him for life. A squabble ensued, and later Raja shot at the victim.