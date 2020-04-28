22-year-old booked for raping 16-year-old girl in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar

Police said that the girl, a class 10 student, is from Bihar. The accused lives in the neighbourhood of the girl, the police said.Photo credit: KPN)

A 22-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl after luring her to his room at a village in Udyog Vihar on Tuesday. The parents of the girl alleged that the man had threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident, police said.

Police said that the girl, a class 10 student, is from Bihar. The accused lives in the neighbourhood of the girl, the police said.

In the complaint, her parents alleged that the incident took place a few days ago.

A police official, privy to the investigating, requesting anonymity, said, “After raping her, the accused threatened to kill the girl if she tried to approach the police or informed her parents regarding the incident. It was only a few days after the incident that she told her parents about what had happened. The suspect is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered against the accused under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station on Tuesday.