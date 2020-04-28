Sections
Home / Gurugram / 22-year-old booked for raping 16-year-old girl in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar

22-year-old booked for raping 16-year-old girl in Gurugram’s Udyog Vihar

Police said that the girl, a class 10 student, is from Bihar. The accused lives in the neighbourhood of the girl, the police said.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 06:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Police said that the girl, a class 10 student, is from Bihar. The accused lives in the neighbourhood of the girl, the police said.Photo credit: KPN)

A 22-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl after luring her to his room at a village in Udyog Vihar on Tuesday. The parents of the girl alleged that the man had threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident, police said.

Police said that the girl, a class 10 student, is from Bihar. The accused lives in the neighbourhood of the girl, the police said.

In the complaint, her parents alleged that the incident took place a few days ago.

A police official, privy to the investigating, requesting anonymity, said, “After raping her, the accused threatened to kill the girl if she tried to approach the police or informed her parents regarding the incident. It was only a few days after the incident that she told her parents about what had happened. The suspect is yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case.”



A case was registered against the accused under Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Udyog Vihar police station on Tuesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Had more talent than Sehwag, but not brain: Akhtar on Pakistan batter
Apr 29, 2020 11:20 IST
Amid Covid-19 lockdown, family forced to carry asthma patient on handcart; declared dead on arrival
Apr 29, 2020 11:17 IST
19 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 2,383
Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST
Five more Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab
Apr 29, 2020 11:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.