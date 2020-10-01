22-year-old held for raping minor girl in Faridabad

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl while she was asleep in her room in Faridabad.

The minor was taken to the district civil hospital and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment and her condition is stable, said police.

According to police, the incident took place at around 1am when the girl was sleeping next to her five-year-old sister in her room. Her father was asleep on the terrace while her mother was sleeping in the verandah, outside the room. Police said according to the girl’s mother, who lodged the complaint, her younger daughter woke her up and informed her that her sister had been crying.

Police said when her mother went to her room to check, she noticed that her elder daughter was bleeding. She saw the suspect, their neighbour, fleeing the room.

Dharna Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime against women, said, “The girl’s mother and her relatives took her to civil hospital. The victim had suffered a cut and required stitches. At the time, a paediatric surgeon was not available at the civil hospital in Faridabad, so she was referred to Safdarjung hospital. She is stable and has been provided counselling. The doctors at the civil hospital informed us of the incident.”

Police said the suspect, a native of Buxar in Bihar, was a labourer. He was arrested within half an hour of the incident being reported, said police.

“The victim is likely to be discharged on Friday. As per preliminary probe, the suspect does not have a criminal history. He was produced in a district court and sent to judicial custody,” said ACP Yadav.

In a statement, Sube Singh, spokesperson, Faridabad police, said, “We have written to the district administration officials to offer all possible legal and financial assistance to the victim and her family.”

A case was registered against the under section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at on Thursday, said police.